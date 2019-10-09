C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Lloyd Cole And The Commotions

This week marks the 35th anniversary of the release of Lloyd Cole and the Commotion's debut album Rattlesnakes.

In a review in Spin magazine at the time of its release, they said: "This is the first album I've heard of late that rejects the techno-pop banality we've been drowning in without being overly self-conscious in its minimalism or wearing a chip on its shoulder." After reading that at the time, I went out and bought the record and it became a constant on my turntable for quite a few months.

I hadn't thought of the record in quite a few years actually but my darling wife pulled it out and gave it a spin this pass weekend. I gotta admit, I kinda forgot who good of a songwriter Mr. Cole is.

What are you listening to tonight?