Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Lloyd Cole And The Commotions

She looks like Eve Marie Saint in On The Waterfront
By Dale Merrill

This week marks the 35th anniversary of the release of Lloyd Cole and the Commotion's debut album Rattlesnakes.

In a review in Spin magazine at the time of its release, they said: "This is the first album I've heard of late that rejects the techno-pop banality we've been drowning in without being overly self-conscious in its minimalism or wearing a chip on its shoulder." After reading that at the time, I went out and bought the record and it became a constant on my turntable for quite a few months.

I hadn't thought of the record in quite a few years actually but my darling wife pulled it out and gave it a spin this pass weekend. I gotta admit, I kinda forgot who good of a songwriter Mr. Cole is.

What are you listening to tonight?


Rattlesnakes
Rattlesnakes
Artist: Lloyd Cole/The Commotions

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.