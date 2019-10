As we inch closer to Halloween, the sounds of horror will louder and louder. Oakland, California's MUSK have always been good at sounding like an audio version of a creepy and scary film. Describing their latest single though, it is proper to say that they've gone into full-on slasher flick gore territory.

Check it out with headphones on...if you dare. Muh Ha Ha Ha!

What are you listening to tonight?