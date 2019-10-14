C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Philip Cohran And The Artistic Heritage Ensemble

When Sun Ra's Arkestra split from Chicago in 1961, trumpet player Philip Cohran chose to not move. Staying in the windy city he played a major role in the foundation of the city's Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians. He also formed Artistic Heritage Ensemble with Pete Cosey, future members of Earth, Wind and Fire's horn section and Motown percussionist "Master" Henry Gibson. In 1968 that group released the incredible album On The Beach.

Tonight, let's listen to the entire album here in the music club. It's truly good for the soul and the psyche. Something we can always use, right?

Also, if you dig it, I played the track "Unity" in my most recent podcast as well.

What are you listening to tonight?