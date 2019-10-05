Joy Reid And Her Guests Eviscerate Trump Kids' Hypocrisy And Corruption

Joy Reid got to the heart of Trumpworld’s bogus excuses for demanding Ukraine investigate the Biden family by pointing out how Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump as well as Jared Kushner have used Daddy Trump’s public position to enrich themselves.

Reid began with a clip of Don Jr. and Eric Trump attacking Joe Biden’s (non-existent) “corruption.” Don Jr. took the extra step of claiming he’d never be able to “get away with” “the stuff going on” in the Biden family.

Is Don Jr.'s nose growing? In this one clip, Reid showed how the Trump family corruption is worse than anything they are baselessly accusing the Bidens of.

Reid began with this load of Trump family self-dealing:

REID: You have Ivanka Trump getting Chinese trademarks for voting machines, April 2017, three new trademarks for Ms.’ Trump brand the day she met China's president, Xi Jinping. You’ve got Ivanka Trump getting sixteen new trademarks, including these voting machines. You’ve got Donald Trump Jr. in Indonesia kicking off sales of luxury condos. You've got all of these wonderful things Donald Trump is selling, all sorts of businesses all over the world that he's selling for money, money, money. And his kids are involved in all of it.

Guest David Frum said, “There are bivalves with more self-awareness” than the Trump children. He brought up what he thought was the biggest Trump family scandal which didn’t quite come off. It involved Trump son-in-law Kushner meeting with high-level Chinese financiers to get hundreds of millions of dollars to rescue his failing real estate project in New York. The deal fell apart after The New York Times exposed it, Frum explained. “But this was not a $50,000 pay day. This was not a $50 million pay day. This was a multiple hundreds of millions of dollar pay day.”

“The Trump family is so far and away the most corrupt in American presidential history that you really can't think of who's in second place,” Frum added.

Reid had more: Kushner received $90 million in foreign funding from an OPEC offshore vehicle after he entered the White House as a senior adviser to his father-in-law. She also reminded us that Qatar was suddenly cut off by the U.S. when that country refused to give Kushner money for his real estate. “They are almost inviting us to look into this by saying that presidential children should not be making money overseas,” Reid said. “This is all they do.”

Guest Elizabeth Spiers called corruption “a Trump family value.” She said, “I think they all believe that ethics are disposable, but to hear Trump talk about corruption in government and getting rid of it is sort of like hearing Al Capone complain about mob activity in Chicago.”

A sustained spotlight on the Trump family corruption is long overdue. This couldn’t be a better time.