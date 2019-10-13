Facebook Fined For Artificially Inflating Video Views

It's hard to properly express my loathing of Facebook.

An app that began as a demeaning "Hot/NotHot" evaluation of Harvard co-eds has become ubiquitous in our lives, with precious little oversight or sense of civic responsibility. While some justify staying on to stay in touch with far-flung family and friends, Facebook has been shown to have a lot of really negative societal effects, from mental health damage to fake news to actually impacting world elections.

Other internet sites (including this one) have felt the pressure to use Facebook to drive traffic. Content providers have been pressured to put their videos on Facebook directly, with the promise of greater exposure.

And therein lies the problem for which Facebook was fined this week. The Hollywood Reporter:

The suit accused Facebook of acknowledging miscalculations in metrics upon press reports, but still not taking responsibility for the breadth of the problem. "The average viewership metrics were not inflated by only 60%-80%; they were inflated by some 150 to 900%," stated an amended complaint. Faced with claims of violating unfair competition law, breaching contract and committing fraud, Facebook contested advertisers' injuries, questioning whether they really relied on these metrics in deciding to purchase ad time. In early rounds in the litigation, Facebook was successful in getting the judge to pare the claims, though until a settlement was announced, several of the claims including fraud were still live. Even after agreeing to pay $40 million for settlement, Facebook maintains the suit is "without merit."

Let's be clear, $40 million dollars sounds like a lot of money, but it's really only about 0.18% of their annual income. A drop in the bucket. And again, they'll shell out that money without acknowledging any responsibility or culpability, the primary characteristic of Mark Zuckerberg. And this flat out fraud has hurt other companies, some of them to the ground.

Comedian Adam Conover {"Adam Ruins Everything") explains:

My former employer CollegeHumor did this. In order to beat YouTube, Facebook faked incredible viewership numbers, so CH pivoted to FB. So did Funny or Die, many others. The result: A once-thriving online comedy industry was decimated. A $40m fine is laughable; shut Facebook down. https://t.co/iYejU0EGqp

— Adam Conover (@adamconover) October 13, 2019

A little more context: when I joined CH, fans watched videos on OUR SITE. That meant that we sold the ads & controlled the metrics. We had a killer ad sales team, and made custom videos for major brands. YouTube was mosty just to drive traffic to the site. It was a real business! — Adam Conover (@adamconover) October 13, 2019

We posted links to FB, of course, but the links led to our site! I specifically remember the fateful day someone said “You have to see the numbers native videos get on Facebook. They’re INSANE.” Too good to pass up! So we started posting videos natively to Facebook instead. — Adam Conover (@adamconover) October 13, 2019

The problem: no way to monetize. In fact, instead of viewers coming to OUR site & seeing ads, Facebook’s model is to CHARGE YOU for access to your fans. Site traffic plummeted. So did ad rates, and thus video budgets. Our FB views were awesome!! But we now know those were a lie. — Adam Conover (@adamconover) October 13, 2019

The result: the beautiful constellation of independent comedy sites that represented a new emerging middle class of content creation shrunk and in many places collapsed. All because of Facebook’s falsified viewer data (oh, and all the other shady shit they did) — Adam Conover (@adamconover) October 13, 2019

A few provisos: YouTube was not the internet-swallowing behemoth it became in those days. It’s quite possible that YouTube would have eviscerated the business in exactly the same way. But it was very apparent at the time that the real shift was Facebook. — Adam Conover (@adamconover) October 13, 2019

Finally: despite FB’s fuckery, CH has never stopped. Their new site is called @dropout. If you love independent comedy and want to support the people who make it, subscribe and watch the hilarious shit they’re making. It’s better and weirder than ever. — Adam Conover (@adamconover) October 13, 2019

This is why Elizabeth Warren has been going so hard against Facebook. And they deserve it.