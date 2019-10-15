Politics
FINALLY: Kamala Harris Brings Up Women's Healthcare

It only took 6 debates total, but Kamala Harris was the first one to actually bring up women's rights and abortion
By Red Painter
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Democrats have had 6 debates and not a peep about women's healthcare and abortion. Well, that changed tonight during the CNN Debate. Kamala Harris finally brought this issue to the forefront.

This is the sixth debate we have had in this presidential cycle. Not one word with all of these discussions about health care, on women's access to health care. It's outrageous. There are states that have passed laws that will virtually prevent women from having access to reproductive health care.

It's not an exaggeration to say women will die because these Republican legislatures in these various states who are out of touch with America are telling women what to do with their bodies. Women are the majority of the population in this country. People need to keep their hands off of women's bodies and let women make the decisions about their own lives.

Booker jumped in shortly after, talking about abortion clinics closing, but Kamala got it started. After Booker mentioned it again, one of the hosts mentioned that it would be covered later in the debate, so hopefully we will hear more about this critical topic before the night is over.


