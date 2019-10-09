Fox News Runs With Anti-Hillary Tweet From 'Hugh Janus'

Fox News is so nakedly partisan and so incredibly obsessed with Hillary Clinton that they will run any story, any tweet, any statement that confirms their hatred (and fear) of her.

Today's special comes to them via an obvious spam/bot account with the handle Hugh Janus. Sound that one out if you can't quite see it at first glance.

Mr. Huge Anus would like all Fox viewers to know that Hillary "so desperately wants to run again but she wants America to beg her." Conclusion: “That’s not happening."

Truth right here: