Frank Luntz Wants World Series Boo-ers 'Held Accountable'

There's no crying in baseball, as Tom Hanks said in "A League of Their Own."

But apparently Frank Luntz thinks North Korean-style demands for loyalty to "Dear Leader" in baseball is perfectly okay.

Luntz graced the soundstage of Ingraham Angle Monday night to declare that (not making this up) the baseball fans at Game 5 of the World Series should be "held accountable" for booing Donald Trump.

FRANK LUNTZ: The fact is, they should hold those fans accountable. Don't boo the president! You may disagree with him, you may say that he's not what you wanted, but you don't boo him, you show respect for him. And I'll tell you something, I think this event is going to have an impact... LAURA INGRAHAM: It's huge! It's going to be a campaign commercial.

A campaign commercial for WHOM, Laura? Anyone with their panties in a twist over Trump getting booed at a baseball game is long gone into the Trump cult.