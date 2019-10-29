Dear Joe And Mika, One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other

Poor Joe. He's taking it hard that people weren't inspired by his and Mika's attempt to both-sides the World Series crowds who chanted "Lock him up!" to Donald Trump.

So let’s see if I’ve got this straight: When crowds chant “Lock her up” toward Hillary, it is illiberal and anti-American.

(I agree). But when crowds chant the same toward Trump,

it is suddenly a fulsome exercise of sacred First Amendment rights. What hypocritical clowns. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 28, 2019

If you think that democracy is strengthened by calling for the arrest of political opponents, you’re as ignorant and illiberal as Trump himself. Delete your account and read some civics.

Stop embarrassing yourself. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 28, 2019

Greg Sargent tries to explain:

Nope. You're framing the issues here too narrowly: https://t.co/zVccZlCRNu — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 28, 2019

But remember, Joe and Mika are these people, who didn't put anywhere near as much energy into protesting here:

RNC chants against Clinton: 'Lock her up.'... Did this go too far or strike the right tone? https://t.co/X0hbozEg39 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 20, 2016

Twitter, as usual, gets the final word:

Let history record that 2 talk show hosts — 2 who initially cozied up to the dictator, only to change after he turned on them like he turns on everyone — fretted that a crowd at a baseball game jeered the monster who put children in cages.



Clean up your act, Joe & Mika. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) October 28, 2019

I’m of the opinion that masses of people booing the president on one of the stupidly few occasions he’s ever been forced to interact with them is in fact an extremely valuable moment for our global standing & anyone who cares about America’s reputation should thank that crowd. — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) October 28, 2019

Ah I see Joe and Mika have decided to hold a stadium full of baseball fans to a higher standard than the president of the United States. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 28, 2019

Joe: I am ridiculously out of touch with America.

Mika: I am far more out of touch but I love our ivory tower.

Me: You’re both truly awful.

Sorry Joe and Mika, but you've missed the point of #LockHimUp.



For 4 years the world has witnessed an authoritarian tyrant lead "Lock her up" chants at rallies resembling 1930s Nazi Germany.



Unlike Trump, we believe in due process, but as Dylan once sang, "How does it feel". — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 28, 2019

Exactly, that’s what infuriates me, the two of them have 5 days a week, to say whatever they want, a few regular Americans have a ballgame to get a chance to say something, and Joe and Mika, come back with, oh no only we get to tell him what we feel, all of you just get to vote — TravelingMelissa (@melissacain1) October 29, 2019

See, one person perverts the power of the presidency to go after his political enemies -- and the other are United States citizens who are protesting the person who does that. Are we clear now?