Dear Joe And Mika, One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other

Poor Joe. He's taking it hard that people weren't inspired by his and Mika's attempt to both-sides the World Series crowds who chanted "Lock him up!" to Donald Trump.
Greg Sargent tries to explain:
But remember, Joe and Mika are these people, who didn't put anywhere near as much energy into protesting here:
Twitter, as usual, gets the final word:
See, one person perverts the power of the presidency to go after his political enemies -- and the other are United States citizens who are protesting the person who does that. Are we clear now?