Dear Joe And Mika, One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other

Joe and Mika are appalled that people aren't patting them on the back for chiding the people who chanted "Lock him up!" at the World Series game Sunday.
By Susie Madrak
1 day ago by Susie Madrak
Poor Joe. He's taking it hard that people weren't inspired by his and Mika's attempt to both-sides the World Series crowds who chanted "Lock him up!" to Donald Trump.

Greg Sargent tries to explain:

But remember, Joe and Mika are these people, who didn't put anywhere near as much energy into protesting here:

Twitter, as usual, gets the final word:

See, one person perverts the power of the presidency to go after his political enemies -- and the other are United States citizens who are protesting the person who does that. Are we clear now?

