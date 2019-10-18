Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

General Mattis Rails On Trump: 'I Earned My Spurs On Battlefield'

"I earned my spurs on the battlefield," quipped General Mattis, "Donald Trump earned his at the doctor."
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

The Alfred E. Smith Dinner is an annual joke-telling celebration, but in comedy timing is everything.

General Mattis trolled Donald Trump (NOT President Trump, as many noticed) at Thursday's dinner, and he noted Trump's earlier comment that Mattis is the "world's most overrated general":

MATTIS: I’m not just an overrated general. I am the greatest, the world’s most overrated... I'm honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress. So I guess I'm the Meryl Streep of generals.

I earned my spurs on the battlefield; Donald Trump earned his spurs from the doctor.

The thing is, Mattis was Trump's Secretary of Defense. And since Mattis has been most reluctant to criticize Donald Trump in public except at a dinner where jokes are expected, many consider his "poking fun" to be too little, too late.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.