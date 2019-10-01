Hong Kong Police Begin Using Live Rounds Against Protesters

The video was uploaded by a student media organization in Hong Kong. It's authenticity has not, as of this writing, been verfied.

Source: CNN

A video uploaded by Campus TV, a Hong Kong University student media organization, appears to show the moment a police officer shot a person in Tseun Wan. The video shows black-clad protesters attacking a handful of police officers with metal bars and other weapons.

The video also appears to show the individual striking the police officer with a pole just before the officer deployed his firearm. A police source confirmed CNN that a man was shot with a live round by police in the Tsuen Wan district of Hong Kong on Tuesday afternoon. CNN have approached police for an official statement.

The protester was later taken away in an ambulance.

Separately, Hong Kong's Hospital Authority said that one male is in critical condition at Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung in the New Territories. The Hospital Authority would not comment on the type of injuries of the critical case and would not provide any further information.