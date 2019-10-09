Lindsey Graham Wants GOP Senate Loyalty Oath To Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday tried to derail the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump by asking Senate Republicans to sign a loyalty oath.

“I’m going to ask my colleagues in the Senate — Republicans — to sign a letter saying we do not believe the transcript of the phone call between the president and Ukraine is an impeachable offense,” Graham told Fox News.

According to the South Carolina Republican, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats “are about to destroy the nation for no good reason.”

“I want Nancy Pelosi to know Republican senators are not going to impeach this president based on this transcript,” he added. “She can stop now before she destroys the country.”