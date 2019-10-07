Politics
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

Living Wage? Teachers Play 'Dress Up' In Second Job Uniforms

A school celebrated Spirit Week with costumes, but some teachers chose to make a statement about needing a second job to make ends meet. Excellent shade! (Open thread)
By Frances Langum

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.