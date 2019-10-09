Melania Trump Announces A New White House Tennis Pavillion

There's tone deaf and then there's tone deaf

Ignoring the constitutional crisis emanating from the West Wing, the humanitarian crisis on the border, the Russians and the Turks advancing upon the Kurds that we've abandoned in Syria, or the fact that her husband is an Adderall-addicted, dementia ridden megalomaniac willing to destroy the rule of law to save himself, Melania Trump has found her newest project:

Exciting to break ground on the new tennis pavilion project at the White House today. Thank you to all who will help in making this legacy piece possible for future first families to gather at and enjoy for years to come. @theNationalMall @NatlParkService pic.twitter.com/UcYLeJ27Ni — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 8, 2019

Now keep in mind, there is a tennis court at the White House already. Teddy Roosevelt installed the first court, and its present location has been around since 1910. Melania and her patented gold Trump shovel™ and inappropriate shoes are ceremonially breaking ground on a pavilion in all its Palladian glory.

I am pleased to announce the ground breaking of a new tennis pavilion on the White House grounds. This structure will be a testament to American craftsmanship and skill. pic.twitter.com/6sY3anuOk2 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 8, 2019

It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and a gathering place for future First Families. Thank you to the many talented people involved for their dedication and support. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 8, 2019

There are few details of this pavilion available to the public other than the picture above. Per CNN, the pavilion had not been mentioned until this June when the National Park Service submitted a proposal. It is meant to "provide a unifying element for the tennis court, the Children's Garden and the Kitchen Garden." The First Lady claims the pavilion will be built with "private money" with no explanation of whose money is being used.

Obviously, people had feelings about this.

Your husband is destroying our Republic, he is throwing regular nonsensical, incendiary twitter tantrums, and he is being investigated for unprecedented criminality.



Tennis, anyone?

↓ Story continues below ↓ — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 9, 2019

Bulid A PRISON OR A PADDED CELL FOR YOUR JACKHOLE HUSBAND! — Nasty Woman (@NoTrumpJewel) October 9, 2019

Melania digging a hole on the far end of the "tennis pavilion project." "I am just checking on tennis court, Donald," she says as she plots her underground escape tunnel. https://t.co/DzqzcaxFIf — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 8, 2019

Man. These kids sure could use a new tennis pavilion. https://t.co/BQ67CjVKWL — Aaron Leong (@aarondleong) October 9, 2019

Absolutely positive if Barack and Michelle Obama put a tennis pavilion in at the White House (using tax payer dollars) folks like @seanhannity and @TomiLahren would have been like "it's important for Presidents to bond with their families too sometimes." — Aaron Donaldson (@apdonaldson) October 9, 2019

People die because they can’t afford insulin. Over 30,000 people have died from gun violence this year. There will be irreversible damage to our planet if we don’t act on climate change. We have the highest incarceration rate in the world. But let’s build a new tennis pavilion!!! https://t.co/aDcnTw9xGc — lsu dad (@audreymartinn) October 9, 2019

Mrs. Birther thinks a tennis court is a good legacy. Noted. — Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) October 8, 2019

So - that’s what’s important for a @FLOTUS these days. A tennis pavilion. Not engaging to good causes, freeing kids from cages in camps and or being a role model for girls. Don’t tell me ever again she’s just a “prisoner”. She knows. And she doesn’t want to see. https://t.co/a0eQIQBRIU — Stephanie (@Yanet_d) October 9, 2019

In two and a half years, you've come up with a grammatically poor slogan that you haven't followed through on, a couple of horror movie Christmas hallways, and a tennis pavilion. I understand now why you got an Einstein visa. — Nobe (@nobedevil) October 9, 2019

And the coup de grâce

No one should have to see this at the White House: pic.twitter.com/TDYZasQfIF — jimsterdotcom (@jimsterdotcom) October 9, 2019

Ew. Just no.