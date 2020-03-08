Melania Is Having A Sadz That No One Is Praising Her Tennis Pavillion Designing Skills

Melania Trump is having a sadz that people are not celebrating her amazing architectural and engineering skills after a photo op of her, complete with construction hat, was blasted out to the media on Thursday showing the progress of the White House Tennis Pavilion. She expected to receive another college degree and probably the highest honors from international design and architecture firms, I think.
Here is the glamour shot photo tweet:
CNN reports that the Tennis Pavilion will be an "approximately 1,200 square feet in area and approximately 18 feet in height," "clad in limestone," and with a "copper roof" located on the South Lawn of the White House. Tellingly, it's supposed to replace the White House basketball court favored by President Obama.
Melania received almost instant backlash due to the tone-deafness and awful timing of this photo op in the midst of growing panic over the coronavirus pandemic. But optics are something the Trumps have always had an issue with.
Poor Melania is having a sadz and posted this on Saturday morning:
Twitter responded (again):
And literally, the best one:
"LET THEM EAT CAKE", she screamed while teetering in her 5" Christian Louboutin's. #BeBest