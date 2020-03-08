Melania Is Having A Sadz That No One Is Praising Her Tennis Pavillion Designing Skills

Melania Trump is having a sadz that people are not celebrating her amazing architectural and engineering skills after a photo op of her, complete with construction hat, was blasted out to the media on Thursday showing the progress of the White House Tennis Pavilion. She expected to receive another college degree and probably the highest honors from international design and architecture firms, I think.

Here is the glamour shot photo tweet:

I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication. pic.twitter.com/Wzown2ho26 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 5, 2020

CNN reports that the Tennis Pavilion will be an "approximately 1,200 square feet in area and approximately 18 feet in height," "clad in limestone," and with a "copper roof" located on the South Lawn of the White House. Tellingly, it's supposed to replace the White House basketball court favored by President Obama.

Melania received almost instant backlash due to the tone-deafness and awful timing of this photo op in the midst of growing panic over the coronavirus pandemic. But optics are something the Trumps have always had an issue with.

This level of tone deafness is awe-inspiring. If you told me you were a space alien unfamiliar with our ways, I would believe you. Human would be, like, my third or fourth guess. — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) March 5, 2020

So out of touch. Let them eat cake. — William LeGate 🧢 #ByeDon 2020 (@williamlegate) March 6, 2020

Tennis anyone? We're in a pandemic and she's working on a tennis court. Can these people be any more out of touch with regular people?🙄 — 🏈🌬𝓡𝓪𝓲𝓭𝓮𝓻𝓮𝓽𝓽𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓪 🏈🌬 (@monica69_nana) March 5, 2020

29 people were killed by a tornado in Tennessee, the world is shuddering as a pandemic expands and what is a tennis pavilion? — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 5, 2020

Poor Melania is having a sadz and posted this on Saturday morning:

I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest https://t.co/03sx0rq2Nx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 7, 2020

Twitter responded (again):

You are building a "tennis pavillion" while toddlers are in cages. How about you sit the fuck down, Eva Braun. — Red *WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS* Painter (@Redpainter1) March 7, 2020

We're awaiting your updates on the many poor and underprivileged kids playing tennis in your brand new pavillion. I'm sure the hundreds of thousands of dollars spent will be of great benefit to the children of Washington D.C. #Clueless — Michael Petty (@5MilesHigher) March 7, 2020

Yes, a big tennis court in Washington could really turn things around for the average American family. Bless you. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) March 7, 2020

Testing for pandemic > pavilion — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 7, 2020

You’re building a tennis court during a health crisis, you insufferable fuckwit. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 7, 2020

And literally, the best one:

LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 7, 2020

"LET THEM EAT CAKE", she screamed while teetering in her 5" Christian Louboutin's. #BeBest