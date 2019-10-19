Blue Mass Group: Why would Bay State Democrats want to replace Ed Markey?

Law and Crime: Some in military fear retaliation from Commander-in-Chief Trump if they punish wrongdoers.

Eschaton: The Never-Trumper’s lament—why can’t Democrats be more like Republicans?

EconoSpeak: Is there a recession on the horizon for the economy? The answer may depend on which sector you’re talking about.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The Fake News Media is doing everything they can to crash the economy because they think that will be bad for me and my re-election. The problem they have is that the economy is way too strong and we will soon be winning big on Trade, and everyone knows that, including China!" (Donald Trump, August 15, 2019)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up for this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.