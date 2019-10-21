Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Music That Is Out Of This World

Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson and Astronaut Cady Coleman play a beautiful flute duet - while she is aboard the Space Station.
By Chris capper Li...

In 2011, Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson and Astronaut Catherine "Cady" Coleman played a flute duet, while she was aboard the International Space Station, 220 miles above the earth. They did so to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first human to be launched into space, Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.

The song they played is titled "Bourree," an arrangement performed by Anderson during Jethro Tull's 1969 tour, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped onto the moon.

And if that did not satisfy your inner nerd, in April 2015, European Astronaut Samantha Christoforetti wore a Star Trek uniform, also while on the International Space Station. She also sent out a tweet with a reference to Captain Janeway of the series "Voyager."

Your open thread is below.


More C&L Coverage

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Jethro Tull

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Jethro Tull

"Skating Away" is yet another great tune in Jethro Tull's repertoire. Released as a single off their album "War Child" in 1974, this song showcases Jethro Tull's masterful arranging skills and stands out as their [...]
Sep 16, 2013
By Ryan Pressman

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.