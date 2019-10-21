Music That Is Out Of This World

In 2011, Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson and Astronaut Catherine "Cady" Coleman played a flute duet, while she was aboard the International Space Station, 220 miles above the earth. They did so to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first human to be launched into space, Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.

The song they played is titled "Bourree," an arrangement performed by Anderson during Jethro Tull's 1969 tour, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped onto the moon.

And if that did not satisfy your inner nerd, in April 2015, European Astronaut Samantha Christoforetti wore a Star Trek uniform, also while on the International Space Station. She also sent out a tweet with a reference to Captain Janeway of the series "Voyager."

