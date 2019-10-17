Trump Is Outranked By The House Speaker, And It Shows

This isn't a post about Nancy Pelosi's Twitter. It's about the White House that released that photo thinking it made her look bad.

It's about the stupid Republicans who think using a hashtag like #PelosiMeltdown gets "back" at the House Speaker for her obviously accurate account of Donald Trump's demeanor and behavior at Wednesday's meeting with Congressional leaders.

This White House released this photo...

I have to say, though, this is an amazing photo of Nancy Pelosi standing up to the decompensating narcissist in charge. Saving this one. pic.twitter.com/ly5UOpkwIi — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 16, 2019

Released this letter (all of blue check Twitter had to check The Onion to make sure but yes, it's real)

WH confirms this letter is real: https://t.co/Y8ZOScDIsi — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 16, 2019

And released the write up of the call from Ukraine because it would calm things down?

This is a Dunning-Kruger president from a Dunning-Kruger political party. So stupid they think they're smart.

Coined in 1999 by then-Cornell psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger, the eponymous Dunning-Kruger Effect is a cognitive bias whereby people who are incompetent at something are unable to recognize their own incompetence.

UPDATE: Add "projection" to the diagnosis.