Trump Is Outranked By The House Speaker, And It Shows

This isn't a post about Nancy Pelosi's Twitter. It's about the White House that released that photo thinking it made her look bad.
It's about the stupid Republicans who think using a hashtag like #PelosiMeltdown gets "back" at the House Speaker for her obviously accurate account of Donald Trump's demeanor and behavior at Wednesday's meeting with Congressional leaders.
This White House released this photo...
Released this letter (all of blue check Twitter had to check The Onion to make sure but yes, it's real)
And released the write up of the call from Ukraine because it would calm things down?
This is a Dunning-Kruger president from a Dunning-Kruger political party. So stupid they think they're smart.
Coined in 1999 by then-Cornell psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger, the eponymous Dunning-Kruger Effect is a cognitive bias whereby people who are incompetent at something are unable to recognize their own incompetence.
UPDATE: Add "projection" to the diagnosis.