SPEAKER Pelosi Shreds Trump: Wall Is Between Reality And His Supporters

Madam Speaker. God, I love saying and writing that.

Madam Speaker had a few words for the press after a triumphant swearing-in ceremony, and day of hard work showing the American people what governing looks like. Regarding the chances the Tic Tac Tyrant will get any funding whatsoever for his Wall, Speaker Pelosi was unequivocal. For once - for the first time in TWO YEARS, a leader with power in Congress spoke the truth about what this Wall really was. When a reporter challenged her, saying, "I thought you wanted to cut a deal," she let him have it.

SPEAKER PELOSI: The fact is, the Wall is an immorality. It's not who we are as a nation. And this is not a wall between Mexico and the United States that the president is creating here. It's a wall between reality and his constituents. His supporters. He does not want them to know what he is doing to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security in his budget proposal. He does not want them to know what he is doing to clean air, and clean water, and the rest, in his Department of Interior and EPA. He does not want them to know how he is hurting them, so he keeps the subject on the Wall. He's a master of diversion. We're trying to open up government. We're giving him a mature path to do so

Welp. If history is any indication, maturity is not a path that appeals to the Toddler-In-Chief. Just maybe, though, being disciplined by a strong woman — with brains, morality, unparalleled knowledge, and experience in the intricacies of using them — maybe that will have an effect. After all. Based on the number of kids who flocked to her when she invited them to the podium for her swearing in, it sure seems like she's good with children.

And if charm alone doesn't persuade him, she did show that she can be a little bit flexible.