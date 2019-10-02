Pompeo Admits To Being On The Call With Trump And Zelensky

It's amazing what a week will do to help someone regain memory of a critical event. Such is the case with Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, suddenly recalling that yes, he was on the phone call that Donald Trump had with the President of Ukraine during which time he mentioned Joe Biden EIGHT times and asked for a "favor" regarding investigating the Bidens. You know, boring stuff that you would normally totally forget /s.

Here is video of Pompeo admitting that he was on the call:

Pompeo admits that he was on Ukraine call for first time pic.twitter.com/2JoKfREXQo — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 2, 2019

The admission happened during a press conference in Rome and just hours before Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, are scheduled to have a press conference at 10:45am EST. The exact topic of the press conference is unknown, but it surely has to do with some aspect of the Impeachment investigation and the obstruction by the White House.

For his part, Donald Trump is holding his own press conference later in the day during a meeting with Finland, but the topic will surely be the witchhunt and the whistleblower and accusations of a "coup" because that is the world we live in.

And if today isn't busy enough, the State Department Inspector General is also having urgent meetings with various committees on Capitol Hill this afternoon to discuss matters related to Ukraine. CNN reports that the request as "highly unusual and cryptically worded." It may be related to Pompeo's attempt to stonewall and prevent Congress from getting testimony or documents from the State Department in relation to Ukraine matters. Career staffers generally try to remain apolitical and threats by political appointees of retribution for following the law do not go over well. This may be the most explosive news of the day.

Keep an eye on this space. The Ukraine story is not going away anytime soon and it is clear that Trump and his cronies are not able to concoct enough lies to bury the truth.