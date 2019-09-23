Mike Pompeo Refuses To Support Release Of Presidential Transcript Of Ukraine Call

Mike Pompeo refused to confirm what was in the presidential transcript of Trump's call to the Ukrainian president, then tried to confuse the American public by claiming he didn't read The Wall Street Journal.

John Roberts filled in as host on Fox News Sunday, and tried to pry a response out of Pompeo to at least one of the numerous questions that need to be answered. Getting a straight answer out of any Trump official is a chore in and of itself. Unless forced to comply by the Supreme Court, these Trump enablers lie, obfuscate, and filibuster to deflect having to share any pertinent information.

Roberts said, "Mr. Secretary, you said that you have not seen the complaint, not many people have. I assume, though, that you have seen a transcript of the telephone call that the president had with Zelensky. Should a transcript of that be released to clear the air? Again, I assume that you've seen the transcript. Is it as described in The Wall Street Journal?"

***Pompeo did not deny reading the transcript of Trump's call. Instead, he deferred to the White House about releasing them.

Since the Secretary of State didn't deny knowing what Trump said to President Zelensky, Roberts tried again. He asked, "Again, I assume that you've seen the transcript. Is it as described in The Wall Street Journal ?"

"You know, I haven't seen The Wall Street Journal piece, John. There's a lot going on in the world," Pompeo responded. But he did read the phone call transcript.

Roberts tried again, "Was there a quid pro quo? Was there a request to investigate Biden and/or his son? And was that linked to a promise of aid?" Pompeo did not deny these allegations at all. Instead he claimed executive privilege for the White House.

Roberts asked again, "If there was a quid pro quo, would that be a problem?" Pompeo replied, "John, you're asking me to provide legal analysis on a hypothetical on a report I haven't seen. Come on."

"I mean, if an American leader says to a foreign leader, we will do this and it might have something to do with USA, in exchange for this, is that a problem?" Roberts asked.

Pompeo then turned into Kellyanne Conway before our eyes.

"John, it's the case we have foreign assistance that is evaluated against American objectives consistently. It's my duty to protect America by making sure that when foreign assistance is provided to countries, that America benefit from that. And it's completely appropriate to make sure that American taxpayer dollars are used appropriately."

Huh? Taxpayers? What?

Roberts would not relent, "Do believe that there should be an investigation into Hunter Biden's involvement with the Ukrainian gas company?"

NOW Pompeo had no problem speculating, "I'll leave that to others, but I certainly think it's appropriate if there's concerns and there's enough information to justify looking into it. The American people..."

The only time it's appropriate to be transparent for Republicans is when a Democrat is in office.