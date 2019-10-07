Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Play Blue America's Impeachment Game; Win Cash For Your Candidate Plus Autographed Print For You

The print up top, Whistleblower, is what the winner gets. The winner also gets to direct $2,800 to any candidate on this list. Why $2,800? That's a maximum congressional contribution from an individual this year.
By Jacqrat
Play Blue America's Impeachment Game; Win Cash For Your Candidate Plus Autographed Print For You
Image from: Whistleblower, Nancy Ohanian

There are only 8 Democrats left who haven't publicly expressed the need to open an impeachment inquiry, these 8:

• Anthony Brindisi (Blue Dog-NY)
• Joe Cunningham (Blue Dog-SC)
• Jared Golden (ME)
• Kendra Horn (Blue Dog-OK)
• Ron Kind (New Dem-WI)
• Collin Peterson (Blue Dog-MN)
• Xochitl Torres Small (Blue Dog-NM)
• Jeff Van Drew (Blue Dog-NJ)

The print up top, Whistleblower, is what the winner gets. The winner also gets to direct $2,800 to any candidate on THIS list. Why $2,800? That's a maximum congressional contribution from an individual this year.

So here's how to win:

1- Guess which one-- or more than one-- of the clowns on the list of anti-impeachment conservatives above, votes against impeachment. You might say, "all" or "Collin Peterson" or "Collin Peterson and Jeff Van Drew" or you might say "they will all vote for impeachment." Answer any way you think will be the correct answer.

2- Pick one candidate (from this list only) to get the $2,800. It will come from Blue America and we'll let the candidate know that you picked them to get the contribution.

3- Send an e-mail to downwithtyranny@gmail.com that includes:
a- your answer about the impeachment
b- your choice of candidates
c- your address to send the print

Easy, right? Nothing else is required. If more than one person gets the answer correct, we'll randomly chose one winner. Please, just keep this as only one entry per person. The contest ends at 9 PM (your time zone) tomorrow-- Monday, October 7, 2019. If you have any questions, e-mail me at downwithtyranny@gmail.com

Contest Rules


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.