Senate Republicans 'Might Not Vote As A Bloc' On Impeachment, Wall Street Journal Warns McConnell

Might this be a subtle message to Moscow Mitch McConnell from the conservative Wall Street Journal: "GOP Senators’ Concerns Muddy Path to Dismiss Possible Impeachment Charges"?

"McConnell suggests chamber could dispense with articles quickly, but his party might not vote as a bloc," the subhead reads. Well, yeah. McConnell is fundraising off the line that "the way that impeachment stops is with a Senate majority with me as majority leader." But, the WSJ says, stopping it might not be so easy, "since more than a dozen Senate Republicans have been at least somewhat critical of Mr. Trump’s behavior concerning Ukraine."

And among those Republicans are "senators who are politically vulnerable in this election cycle […] and a small band of lawmakers who feel the whistleblower complaint is concerning enough to warrant further review." The WSJ reporters surveyed the Republican lawmakers "who had expressed discomfort with the contents of Mr. Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky" and all "aren't yet willing to speculate on impeachment's future." In other words, Mitch, don't make promises on behalf of your fellow Republicans who want to keep their jobs, too. You’re ultimately going to have to decide whether you protect them or Trump.

Meanwhile, McConnell's potential Democratic opponent, Amy McGrath, had a pretty darned solid fundraising quarter: $10.7 million. That's $10.7 million worth of McConnell hate that's got to be fazing him just a little bit.

