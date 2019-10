Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) is getting nervous. The tighter the noose of impeachment circles around Donald Trump, the more of his cabinet he tries to pull down with him.

SNL welcomes a new player into the Trump Criminal Cabal as Matthew Broderick steps in as Mike Pompeo, joining Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani and Aidy Bryant as Bill Barr. And like the rats they are, the only answer they seem to come up with is to jump ship.

Oh, and the Finnish president wasn't sure if it was time to go yet.