SNL Cold Open: Days Of Our Impeachment

It's only democracy in the balance.

Extortion, bribery, foreign intrigue, corruption, lies, espionage, conspiracy theories. There's not a lot this impeachment hearing is missing.

But our media and pundit class, inured to the drama of facts and respecting honesty after years of covering Republican politics, have been warning that the Democrats need to stage something that will grab the American electorate's interest. Something with "pizzazz" (looking at you, Jonathan Allen). Because you know, John Dean and Alexander Butterfield were super-dynamic and captured the public with their magnetic personalities.

But this is a different time from Watergate. We no longer just have three networks covering the hearings. There are infinite options on cable and streaming services. Opinions bombard on social media. So our media needs to see something flashy, something exciting, something compelling--maybe with costumes and a musical number?

So the SNL writers offer exactly the kind of impeachment hearings the pundit class must be looking for, with hunky ambassadors like Jon Hamm, telenovela starlet Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the ever-present Rudy Giuliani wearing disguises.

It's only democracy in the balance, people.