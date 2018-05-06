SNL Cold Open: The Storm's A-Coming!

Michael Cohen is distraught.

He misses his boss, he knows he's in trouble and doesn't know what to do. Donald Trump's answer is to loop in Rudy Giuliani and talk strategy.

Unfortunately, this is the gang that couldn't shoot straight, so SNL gets to bring in a huge cast of characters to depict the clown car that is the Trump administration, from Ben Stiller as Michael Cohen to Martin Short as Dr. Bornstein to Scarlett Johanssen and Jimmy Fallon as Javanka.

But the pièce de résistance is when Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump asks the real life Stormy Daniels what it will take for her to back down.