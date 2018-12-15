SNL Cold Open: It's A Wonderful Trump

In Frank Capra's 1947 classic, "It's a Wonderful Life," George Bailey is despondent and suicidal, sure that he has wasted his life. And his guardian angel shows him what a huge and positive impact he's made on his community, thus helping George realize that wealth is not merely a measure of one's bank account.

Imagine Donald Trump learning that lesson.

When you stop laughing at the notion of any kind of moral introspection from Donald Trump, behold the SNL version of Trump's own Christmas epiphany, where Sarah Huckabee Sanders works for romaine lettuce, Kellyanne Conway is still speaking to her husband and Eric Trump attends adult education classes.

Unlike George Bailey, Donald doesn't learn the larger lesson, so it's up to Robert Mueller (Robert DeNiro) to let him know: “Every time a bell rings, somebody you know quits or goes to jail"