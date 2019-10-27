Trump Whines: My Murder Of A Terrorist Leader Is BIGGER Than Obama's

There are two main themes that run through Donald Trump's entire Presidency*:

Complete and utter fealty to Vladimir Putin and Russia The gnawing emptiness of knowing he will never be as smart, respected or beloved as President Barack Obama.

He continues to try to undo everything President Obama did, claim victories for Obama's successes (the booming economy is a huge one) and boast that he is doing bigger, better and more amazing things than ANY PRESIDENT* before him.

Today was no different. Trump repeatedly tried to claim that Baghdadi's death was bigger than Osama Bin Laden, who was killed under President Barack Obama in 2011.

Trump whined:

“This is the biggest one perhaps that we’ve ever captured....This is the biggest there is. This is the worst ever. Osama bin Laden was big, but Osama bin Laden became big with the World Trade Center. This is a man who built a whole, as he would like to call it, a country."

If Trump had just gone out and read the written statement, taken a few questions and left the podium, he may have been able to claim a tiny victory. But nope. As always, he had to ruin it by thanking Russia (twice!) and then whimpering "but mine is bigger than his and no one is thanking me! I deserve praise! Praise me!"

Trump is the emptiest man to ever have so much power. Literally nothing will fill the void in his soul.