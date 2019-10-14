Politics
Trump's China 'Deal' May Be As Fake As His 'Border Wall'

Uh oh, investors seem to be waiting to see if Donald Trump ACTUALLY delivers on a China deal. And they aren't as gullible as MAGA types.
By Tengrain
29 min ago by Frances Langum
The Adventures of Tariffman Continues!

Hey guys, I missed this tweet on Saturday:

and this one on Sunday:

Wow! Prznint McDeal really is the master negotiator and I guess we all owe him an…, wait. What’s that you say?

China Daily:

“Let’s nail down ‘phase one’ before moving to the next. As based on its past practice, there is always the possibility that Washington may decide to cancel the deal if it thinks that doing so will better serve its interests.”

So “Phase 1” isn’t signed and isn’t a deal and China isn’t buying anything?

And there’s many more, you can search the news for them too/also/aussi.

This is NOT the first time the Florida Man with the Staten-Island Tan has lied through his fake teeth about fake trade deals. I’m old enough to remember last December when he boasted that he’d struck an “incredible” deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who promptly pie’ed him:

And remember that time in August, when a breakthrough call with China turned out to NEVER have happened?

Good times, good times.

So what’s the over-under that Trump is lying again?

(Insert the sound of Las Vegas bookies slamming shut their windows.)

UPDATE (Frances Langum): Maria Bartiromo also calling BS.

