Trump's China 'Deal' May Be As Fake As His 'Border Wall'

The Adventures of Tariffman Continues!

Hey guys, I missed this tweet on Saturday:

The deal I just made with China is, by far, the greatest and biggest deal ever made for our Great Patriot Farmers in the history of our Country. In fact, there is a question as to whether or not this much product can be produced? Our farmers will figure it out. Thank you China! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2019

and this one on Sunday:

CHINA HAS ALREADY BEGUN AGRICULTURAL PURCHASES FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS & RANCHERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

Wow! Prznint McDeal really is the master negotiator and I guess we all owe him an…, wait. What’s that you say?

China Daily:

“Let’s nail down ‘phase one’ before moving to the next. As based on its past practice, there is always the possibility that Washington may decide to cancel the deal if it thinks that doing so will better serve its interests.”

So “Phase 1” isn’t signed and isn’t a deal and China isn’t buying anything?

And there’s many more, you can search the news for them too/also/aussi.

This is NOT the first time the Florida Man with the Staten-Island Tan has lied through his fake teeth about fake trade deals. I’m old enough to remember last December when he boasted that he’d struck an “incredible” deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who promptly pie’ed him:

“It doesn’t seem like anything was actually agreed to at the dinner and White House officials are contorting themselves into pretzels to reconcile Trump’s tweets (which seem if not completely fabricated then grossly exaggerated) with reality.” – JPM trading note — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) December 4, 2018

And remember that time in August, when a breakthrough call with China turned out to NEVER have happened?

JUST IN: China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says has no info on phone calls to U.S. cited by Trump, adding later “I can tell you clearly that I haven’t heard of such a thing”

* Says China will protect itself on trade if U.S. persists with current approach

— Melissa Cheok (@mkcheok) August 26, 2019

Good times, good times.

So what’s the over-under that Trump is lying again?

(Insert the sound of Las Vegas bookies slamming shut their windows.)

UPDATE (Frances Langum): Maria Bartiromo also calling BS.