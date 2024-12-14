Oil Pipeline Creates Huge Spill In Wisconsin

In a late Friday news dump, the feds reported that an Enbridge underground pipeline has dumped about 70,000 gallons of crude oil in Wisconsin:

A petroleum pipeline spill was first detected Nov. 11 in the town of Oakland during a routine inspection by an Enbridge technician, according to a recent accident report from the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. The discharge happened on Line 6, which was built in 1968, and the pumping station was shut down and isolated, the report says. Following excavation of the area, the source of the spill was repaired and the station was returned to service. Enbridge said in a statement Friday that the spill was due to a faulty connection on a pump transfer pipe. The accident report states that the pipeline was "likely leaking for extended period of time." According to the Dec. 11 report, an estimated 1,650 barrels, or 69,300 gallons, has spilled.

This is the same region that had problems with their drinking wells when Republican deregulation allowed the overspreading of septic waste and causing e. Coli contamination of the water.

And the news keeps getting better, since they also just approved Enbridge to another major pipeline project in Wisconsin, including a huge section of tribal land. What could possibly go wrong?

I mean, beside the Orange Felon and his crime syndicate deregulating things even further. On the other hand, if the Orange Felon follows through with his tariff war, Canada could very well cut off the flow of oil to the United States. I can't wait for the Republican commercials complaining about the high price of gas then. They could brag that "We did this!"

Personally, I would like to see all the people touting the pipelines and/or deregulation to come to Jefferson County and line up for a nice, tall glass of water from the area. Sadly, something tells me to not hold my breath for that to happen.