Where Are These Mysterious Drones Coming From, And Why?

Mysterious drones have been showing up in the skies above New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Connecticut for weeks, disturbing residents and prompting lawmakers to call for more answers as to what exactly is going on. Via NBC News:

Since mid-November, the drones have been lighting up night skies with no real explanation. While plenty of questions remain surrounding the phenomenon, here is what we do know.

The drones were first spotted in New Jersey on Nov. 18. They appear to show up in the late hours of the night, though it is not clear if they are present every single night.

A senior official briefed on the New Jersey drone sightings told NBC News there have been reports of sightings every night except Thanksgiving and that there have been "little to no" reports of drones during the day.

NBC News has been tracking reports of possible drone sightings, mostly in New Jersey, since at least Dec. 3.