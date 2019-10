Three things are happening in this video:

1. Kevin McCarthy is lying, natch.

2. A Washington DC reporter, Andrew Feinberg, isn't putting up with the BS and takes the remarkable, highly unusual step of remembering the past.

3. Kevin McCarthy cannot believe his eyes and ears that he was called out on his BS by a reporter who remembers the past out loud.

As the reporter himself put it:

JUST NOW: After @GOPLeader suggested that the Russia investigation concerning the Trump campaign was started in Ukraine to damage @realDonaldTrump (not true) I asked him if he was suggesting that Paul Manafort, who was tried/convicted in a US court, was framed. He was not happy. pic.twitter.com/kcAyzXbEqq — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 16, 2019

It's the (not true) in this tweet that makes it art. I do believe the beltway media is turning a corner, folks.