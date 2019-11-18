Home
Politics
11/18/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
British Labour Party Ad On Austerity Hits Home
This ad on austerity, while from Britain's Labour Party, certainly sounds familiar. (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
Open thread below...
