Entertainment
11/02/19 8:01pm
C&L's Sat Night Comedy Club With Paul Lynde
Paul Lynde was the bomb on Hollywood Squares, and of course, the writers fed him questions with gay double entendres on a regular basis.
By
Frances Langum
Classic one-liners from the golden age of game shows.
More on Paul Lynde here:
Open thread below...
