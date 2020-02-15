Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

C&L's Sat Night Comedy Club With Jo Firestone

Welcome to Jo Firestone's (Literal) TED Talk: "Everyone is Terrible."
By Frances Langum
Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Young Ted Cruz

Young Ted Cruz

Eighteen year old Ted was dreaming of running the world and appearing in teen sex comedies.
Jan 24, 2016
By Ed Scarce

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.