Dershowitz Claims Constitution Gives POTUS More Power Than King

On Monday night, Donald Trump suffered a resounding defeat in federal court, as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a 120-page ruling requiring Don McGahn to testify in response to a Congressional subpoena.

Specifically, Judge Jackson said no one is above the law, including the (so-called) president and that certainly there was no "absolute immunity" for the White House written into the Constitution.

So true to form, the Ingraham Show was about wailing loudly in nonsensical terms about things that don't exist. (Never forget that "attempted bribery isn't in the constitution!")

And Alan Dershowitz of the Jeffrey Epstein Dershowitz's was there to help:

"[Judge Brown] went nuts, talking about how the president's not the king. Of course, the president's not the king; the president's far more powerful than the king. The president has the power that kings have never had."

"He has a very, very powerful office, and the framers wanted it that way. That's why they required for impeachment very strict criteria to be met."

Yeah, Alan, they mention "bribery" by name, isn't that something!

Alan Dershowitz now thinks presidents have more power than kings. Too bad James "Pinwheel" Madison is too busy spinning in his grave (again) to haunt you, Alan. pic.twitter.com/AdUrRMFAsK — Frances Langum (@bluegal) November 26, 2019

PS. Whatever happened to the Alan Dershowitz who was so freaked out that Obama had "left a vacuum for Russia" in Syria? (Link goes to conservative website).