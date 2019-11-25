BREAKING: McGahn MUST Comply With House Subpoena

The White House tried to use a fake thing called "absolute immunity" to prevent Don McGahn from testifying in front of the House of Representatives. Well, a judge formally ruled that this immunity isn't a thing and McGahn must comply with the subpoena...except he can invoke executive privilege, if needed.

Trump's lawyers initially claimed that all former White House staff and presidential advisers are “absolutely immune” from congressional subpoena. Judge Jackson was clearly not swayed. McGahn is a potential witness to Donald Trump's efforts to obstruct justice in the Mueller investigation, as well as potential other crimes.

Former White House Counsel Don McGahn must comply with his congressional subpoena, District Judge rules. pic.twitter.com/gEKoyskEq4 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 25, 2019

Before we get too excited, McGahn/DOJ can appeal, so nothing happens immediately & the judge ruled McGahn must show up but may still assert privilege & decline to answer some questions. Expect more litigation. https://t.co/Wy4Q4643lG — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 25, 2019

We will update this post as more details come out.