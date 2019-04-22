Former White House Counsel Don McGahn Subpoenaed By House Democrats

The House Judiciary Committee has officially subpoenaed former White House counsel, Don McGahn to testify within the next month regarding a litany of topics "pertaining to federal investigations of President Trump, his finances, his campaign, and charges he sought to obstruct justice."

According to the subpoena, requested documents and records must be provided by May 7 and McGahn is to testify on May 21st.

The Washington Post is reporting that Chairman Nadler said, in a statement, “The special counsel’s report, even in redacted form, outlines substantial evidence that President Trump engaged in obstruction and other abuses."

He further stated that McGahn is, “A critical witness to many of the alleged instances of obstruction of justice and other misconduct described in the Mueller report. His testimony will help shed further light on the president’s attacks on the rule of law, and his attempts to cover up those actions by lying to the American people and requesting others do the same."

This is the first time a former White House staff member has received a subpoena to testify in front of Congress, but I guarantee he won't be the last. Stay tuned for angry tweets from Donald Trump. Will McGahn be called a "coffee boy" or will he be called "another angry Democrat"?