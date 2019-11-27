Donald 'Talk To Rudy' Trump Never Met The Guy

Donald Trump held an interview with Bill O'Reilly in which they chatted about all the women they sexually harrassed over the years.

KIDDING. They talked about how Rudy Guiliani has lots of clients and wasn't in Ukraine on behalf of Donald Trump.

LISTEN: President Trump is now distancing himself more than ever from lawyer Rudy Giuliani, claiming he did not direct Giuliani to act on his behalf in Ukraine in a new interview with Bill O'Reilly. pic.twitter.com/6JaP9oOLMI — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) November 26, 2019

And of course, that's a lie. Morning Joe picks up the story:

WILLIE GEIST: If you look at the -- not the transcript, the summary of the July 25th phone call that the white house put out, again, and again, Rudy Giuliani's name comes up. The president said to President Zelinsky, "Rudy very much knows what's happening. He's a very capable guy. If you could speak to him, that would be great." What the president did last night while talking to Bill O'Reilly was the definition of gaslighting, which is to say here's this thing you know to be true. You heard it. You saw it on the page because I released the summary of the phone call but now I'm going to say it didn't happen. SUSAN DEL PERCIO, REPUBLICAN CONSULTANT: That's what Donald Trump always does when he gets caught in something. First, he denies, then he delays what he's got to do, and then he deflects, but it's not surprising. I think there's a certain amount of heat coming down on the former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, the Southern District Court, and Donald Trump's probably getting a little nervous about that, and having yet another person who is associated with some kind of crime directly connected to the president.

Donnie Deutsch, who had quite a morning, suggested to Rudy that he visit Michael Cohen in prison to see what it's like before making any decisions on how or whether to stay in the Trump orbit.

Here's the full segment: