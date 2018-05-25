Giuliani Distorts The Word 'Truth' To Cover Trump's Lies

Every day it seems Rudy Giuliani either changes positions, gaslights the truth or make statements he has to walk back while defending Trump.

During an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday Rudy switched tactics and said Trump would probably be allowed to talk Robert Mueller.

“I guess I’d rather do the interview. It gets it over with. It makes my client happy,” he said in an interview with The Washington Post. “The safe course you hear every lawyer say is don’t do the interview, and that’s easy to say in the abstract. That’s much harder when you have a client who is the president of the United States and wants to be interviewed.”

Then Giuliani proclaimed that all truths are relative or some such nonsense.

Giuliani said he was concerned that the president would become a target or that the interview would be a perjury trap, because the “truth is relative.”

I'm sorry but in what world is truth a relative thing and can be interpreted to have different facts in play for different people?

If you've had a meeting with Russian operatives in Trump Tower for the express reason that this hostile foreign country has dirt on a rival's campaign and wants to share it with you, by claiming they also discussed Russian adoptions does not mitigate the truth.

“They may have a different version of the truth than we do,” Giuliani said.

Is this their grand scheme when Trump repeatedly lies to the special counsel? The grand wizard Giuliani is trying to make the case that truth is relative and Trump's truth was much different than all those witnesses against him?

That may work with his hardcore supporters but most everybody else would laugh in his face.