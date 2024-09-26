Rudy Giuliani Disbarred: Election Lies Bite Him Again

After being suspended in 2023, former NYC Mayor and Trump bootlicker Rudy Giuliani has been officially disbarred in Washington, D.C. The formal disbarment happened months after Giuliani lost his law license in New York for pursuing Trump's big lie about his 2020 presidential election loss to Joe Biden. The former President has since finally admitted that Biden defeated him in 2020.

MSNBC reports:

Last summer, a Washington, D.C.-based bar discipline committee concluded that Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred for “frivolous” and “destructive” efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. As part of the process, the former New York City mayor concocted a series of outlandish excuses for his alleged misconduct, though they didn’t prove persuasive. “He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it,” the three-member panel declared in a 38-page decision. “By prosecuting that destructive case Mr. Giuliani, a sworn officer of the Court, forfeited his right to practice law.” The same panel acknowledged some of the more worthwhile parts of Giuliani’s earlier record before concluding, “The misconduct here sadly transcends all his past accomplishments. It was unparalleled in its destructive purpose and effect. He sought to disrupt a presidential election and persists in his refusal to acknowledge the wrong he has done.” This was not, however, the final word: Giuliani’s ultimate disbarment would be decided by the D.C. Court of Appeals. We now know the appellate bench has, in fact, disbarred the disgraced New York Republican.

Giuliani has other issues to deal with, too. The disgraced former New York mayor faces civil and financial issues with former Georgia election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, owing them a whopping $148 million from a defamation award over his false accusations of election fraud.

As our own John Amato points out: "The former New York City mayor and Trump attorney is also facing massive punitive damages after being sued by Georgia election workers. Giuliani was one of the fiercest purveyors of lies and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. I wonder how he feels after hearing Trump admit he lost in 2020?

Outside of screaming like a mentally disturbed banshee at Trump rallies, Giuliani's humiliation is almost complete."

JUST IN: Rudy Giuliani has been officially disbarred in Washington, D.C. He had been suspended since his disciplinary proceedings last year. pic.twitter.com/xNnZefq0UT — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 26, 2024

Breaking: Rudy Giuliani is officially disbarred in DC.



The wicked witch is gone.



If you know, you know!#FromRussiaWithLev pic.twitter.com/PNmG16AzbP — Lev Parnas (@levparnas) September 26, 2024