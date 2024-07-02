Ding Dong! Rudy Giuliani Is Disbarred

There is some justice left in the world
Ding Dong! Rudy Giuliani Is Disbarred
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoJuly 2, 2024

Earlier this morning, a New York appellate court confirmed that former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani shall be disbarred for spreading false information regarding the 2020 election.

The 31-page order disbarring Mr. Giuliani from practicing law in New York largely focused on his work as the personal lawyer for Mr. Trump and his 2020 presidential campaign. It also said Mr. Giuliani was being disciplined for lies he told in numerous forums that were “designed to create distrust of the elective system of our country in the minds of the citizens and to destroy their confidence in the legitimacy of our government.”

“The seriousness of respondent’s misconduct cannot be overstated,” the court said, finding Mr. Giuliani had “flagrantly misused his prominent position as the personal attorney for former President Trump and his campaign.”

Rudy was one of the biggest pieces of shit in the MAGA universe.

Giuliani also was tasked by the former twice impeached president to act as a shadow State Department and tried to force Ukraine's President Zelensky to give or falsify information detrimental to Joe Biden's presidential campaign or Trump would withhold federally sanctioned foreign aide.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon