Ding Dong! Rudy Giuliani Is Disbarred

Earlier this morning, a New York appellate court confirmed that former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani shall be disbarred for spreading false information regarding the 2020 election.

The 31-page order disbarring Mr. Giuliani from practicing law in New York largely focused on his work as the personal lawyer for Mr. Trump and his 2020 presidential campaign. It also said Mr. Giuliani was being disciplined for lies he told in numerous forums that were “designed to create distrust of the elective system of our country in the minds of the citizens and to destroy their confidence in the legitimacy of our government.” “The seriousness of respondent’s misconduct cannot be overstated,” the court said, finding Mr. Giuliani had “flagrantly misused his prominent position as the personal attorney for former President Trump and his campaign.”

Rudy was one of the biggest pieces of shit in the MAGA universe.

Giuliani also was tasked by the former twice impeached president to act as a shadow State Department and tried to force Ukraine's President Zelensky to give or falsify information detrimental to Joe Biden's presidential campaign or Trump would withhold federally sanctioned foreign aide.

