Why Donnie Deutsch Is Trending On Twitter Today (It's Bad)

On Wednesday's "Morning Joe," discussion turned to one national Quinnipiac poll (that's the poll I define as "only calling people with landlines who have called Tom Selleck for a reverse mortgage). The poll shows a national dip for Elizabeth Warren's candidacy. Donnie immediately defined that as a "likeability" problem for Warren, and actually said the term "school principal" in discussing Warren.

Karine Jean-Pierre noted that male candidates never get that "likeability" criticism, and Twitter was ready to join her in condemning Deutsch's sexism:

So let's recap what happened when Sen. Elizabeth Warren starts leading the pack:



- Billionaires freaked out

- Wall Street freaked out

- Big Tech freaked out

- Deval Patrick joins race

- Mike Bloomberg joins race

- Assholes like Donny Deutsch call her "unlikable"



Narrative. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 27, 2019

Is Donny Deutsch and his 80s coked up stock broker energy really saying Warren has the “High school principal demeanor” that is just not appealing but it’s not a gender thing? — radical bureaucrat (@AnthropObscene) November 27, 2019

Dear Elizabeth Warren,



Donny Deutsch says on @msnbc that you are not likable. That’s because you don’t have a penis. Donny prefers those when choosing his leaders. Preferably rich penises.



Trust me, Elizabeth. You’re likable and he’s a dick. — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) November 27, 2019

I personally think Donnie Deutsch is happy to take the L on sexism as long as no one mentions his pharma stocks. His arguments against Medicare for All (No, Donnie, millions of people are NOT going to have healthcare "taken away," but pharma will have their obscene and immoral profits lowered.) seem a little too panicked and personal.

It says everything about cable news that net worth $200M Donnie Deutsch gets a seat at the table and sick poor people do not.

