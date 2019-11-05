FBI Thwarts Plan By White Supremacist To Bomb Historic Colorado Synagogue

Richard Holzer, a 27-year-old Colorado man, has been arrested by federal agents in a plot to bomb Temple Emanuel in Pueblo. Holzer was arrested on Friday, but federal authorities are now releasing the details in a criminal indictment.

An FBI employee made contact with Holzer, a known white supremacist, and Holzer began discussing his plans with the undercover officer, regularly sharing photos of himself with white supremacy, Nazi paraphernalia, and an assortment of weapons. Holzer also told the FBI employee he was formerly in the Ku Klux Klan and is a current skinhead. He also made clear his hatred of Jewish people and made a number of disturbing comments to the agent, saying “I wish the Holocaust really did happen … they need to die.”

The FBI contact (a woman) built a relationship with Holzer and mentioned her friends would soon be in the Colorado Springs area and he might want to meet them. He agreed and soon Holzer, along with his friend “Skeeter,” were meeting with three undercover FBI agents, telling them he wanted to bomb Temple Emanuel Synagogue, the second oldest synagogue in Colorado, originally built in 1900 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

In October, he began scouting the synagogue and developing plans with the undercover agents, who offered to help Holzer in his deadly pursuit. Holzer filmed himself outside the synagogue and told agents he’d previously hired someone to poison synagogue attendees with arsenic in the water.

The undercover FBI agents delivered two inert pipe bombs and dynamite to Holzer, who planned to use them in the middle of the night to avoid police. On a site visit to the synagogue with agents, Holzer said, “let’s get that place off the map.” He alluded a “bigger” plan they would put into motion after the synagogue. When agents asked what he would do if the synagogue had people in it when he arrived, he said he would move forward.

Richard Holzer is facing one count of attempting to obstruct religious exercise by force using explosives and fire. If convicted, he faces 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

The full indictment can be read here.

Posted with permission of Daily Kos