'Fox And Friends First' Are Lying Liars Just Like The Rest

Brian Stelter and other media pundits often point out that Fox News, while propagandistic in prime time, have straight news people on staff who are "wonderful people at Fox" and they do "real reporting."

Nope.

Fox and Friends First is supposed to be one of those news outlets, albeit an early morning show as well.

And here they are in the first fourteen seconds of their very early am Tuesday show, claiming that Adam Schiff will somehow be testifying before his own committee in the impeachment inquiry. Take that, libs!

The 6am Eastern hour had Newt Gingrich masturbating to the same rumor.

Fox's Newt Gingrich predicts that "if Schiff says to the country, 'I am afraid to testify under oath because it'll be so clear I'm a liar,' I think that pretty well demolishes their whole thing." pic.twitter.com/76qzqWW9ZN — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 5, 2019

Two hours later, Jim Jordan said, well, no, that's not happening.

On Fox & Friends, Jim Jordan backs away from the idea of trying to make Adam Schiff testify: "Well, I don't know about Schiff. We'll see ... again, that's a Kevin -- leader McCarthy's call. If Kevin and ranking member Nunes want that to happen, then -- I just wanna help our team" pic.twitter.com/AiEo91Cnne — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 5, 2019

It's time to stop the media insider “oh, good for you Fox News for saying a true thing.” Their product is entirely lies, liars, lying.

h/t Oliver Willis