Friday Night Relaxation Break: Beluga Whale Plays Fetch

Enjoy this delightful video of a Beluga whale playing fetch with fishermen throwing a rugby ball into the ocean. (Open thread)
By Frances Langum

This video went viral this week. It's easy to see why.

Open thread below...


