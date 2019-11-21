Kamala Harris Tells Dems: Stop Flattering Black Women, Do Something For Us

On Morning Joe, Claire McCaskill and Kamala Harris got into a discussion about female voters and their issues.

"These issues should be every woman's issue," Harris aid. "Women have experience around things, issues that should be unique and should be discussed. There's more to be done. The equal pay issue, 1963 -- Claire, think about this. The United States Congress in 1963 acknowledged that women are not paid equally for equal work. Now, let's close our eyes for a moment and imagine who was in the United States Congress in 1963. It wasn't folks that look like us.

"But here is the thing. those guys knew it was an issue. But yet, fast forward to the year of 2019 and women are still paid 80 cents on the dollar, black women 51 cents, Native American women, 58 cents, Latinos 54. We have not done enough. Women don't want to be flattered," she said, referring to black women Democrats.

"You know, I'm done with that. I think most women are. Don't flatter us. Don't say, hey, you are the reason that we win. Oh, we're so proud we elected 100 women to the United States Congress. Yes, acknowledge that, but then what are you doing for women? That's part of the issue. So I appreciate your question and there's more to be done, both on the debate stage and in policy."