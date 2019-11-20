Ken Starr On Fox: Will GOP Senators Ask Trump To Resign?

If you don't think today testimony is a huge nail in the coffin of the Trump presidency, switch over to Fox for a minute.

There you'll note that Ken Starr, yes, the Clinton impeachment Ken Starr, is wondering aloud if Republican Senators are considering a "walk to the White House" the way Republican senators headed over to tell Nixon that it was time to quit in 1974.

"Are senators going to now say, in light of what we hear today....we need to make a trip down to the White House—that historic example set during the Nixon presidency," said Starr.

If dawn is breaking over Fox News, you can bet Republican Senators are squirming.

"President Pelosi" is trending on Twitter.