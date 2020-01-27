Politics
Mass Flashbacks On Twitter As Ken 'Blue Dress' Starr Bemoans 'Age Of Impeachment'

Ken, you sound so much better with a laugh track!
By Susie Madrak

Ken Starr, who still resembles a large, raw, pink fish (if fish could sneer) , became yet another footnote in Republican history by appearing today to defend Donald Trump. And Twitter was not having it! I thought there'd be more funny stuff, but mostly, everyone's disgusted and pissed off.

https://twitter.com/TheIndyJagger/status/1221914973208793090

