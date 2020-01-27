Mass Flashbacks On Twitter As Ken 'Blue Dress' Starr Bemoans 'Age Of Impeachment'

Ken Starr, who still resembles a large, raw, pink fish (if fish could sneer) , became yet another footnote in Republican history by appearing today to defend Donald Trump. And Twitter was not having it! I thought there'd be more funny stuff, but mostly, everyone's disgusted and pissed off.
The man who once charged Clinton with abuse of power now says it doesn't exist https://t.co/l3w0uHGCBu
— digby (@digby56) January 27, 2020
Right now even GOP Senators are looking at Ken Starr and thinking "WTF?!"
— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) January 27, 2020
Ken Starr, who impeached a President over an extra-marital affair, is now wondering how we got to the "age of impeachment" and warns that impeachment is inherently destabilizing.
That GOP couldn't find LITERALLY ANYBODY ELSE to make this argument is amazing.#ImpeachmentTrial
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 27, 2020
Oh, now I get it. Kenneth Starr assailing the wicked partisan nature of impeachments--this is TROLLING. Sekulow and the Trump team are trolling all of us. We're being punked. Interesting legal strategy.#ImpeachmentTrial
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 27, 2020
Every time Trump’s defense team asserts “no linkage” I can not help but hear George Constanta screaming about “shrinkage”. Lol 😂 https://t.co/eBkJchVhCA #TrumpImpeachmentTrial #KenStarr
— Carrie Lee (@embraceallllc) January 27, 2020
Really, what do you have against toads? Not a sanctimonious one among them. Any toad is better than Ken Starr. https://t.co/c6dhXFawTy
— Ann Fabian (@AnnFabian1) January 27, 2020
🧐that's funny... trump used to think that #KenStarr was a DISASTER and a LUNATIC!
good times...#IMPOTUS #ImpeachThemAll pic.twitter.com/d0Rjy5eEgr
— I drink ur milkshake 🌊 (@perrycomo_) January 18, 2020
I’m scratching my head here.They get the lawyer who thought an extramarital affair was impeachable to argue that withholding urgent military assistance to an ally in war against our enemy for a political favor is not impeachable. If it wasn’t so infuriating it would be hysterical
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 27, 2020
Same Ken Starr who enabled multiple sexual assaults and helped Epstein molest young girls went after Bill Clinton for consensual sex
but is defending President “grab them by the p*ssy” for his traitorous actions.
Zero principles. 100% Machiavellian. https://t.co/xnm8Od4C9b
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 27, 2020
And so the scurrilous Ken Starr has the vile audacity to compare lawful impeachment - of which he has been a part - to "domestic warfare."
Because that's what they want. The end of the rule of law, and a war they can win with brute force. pic.twitter.com/EsZH978GFA
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) January 27, 2020
If you're writing about Ken Starr even glancingly in the coming days, please, please take time to read about his diligent work to make Baylor University a more comfortable place for rapists and sexual predators https://t.co/RplNwCV0uE https://t.co/E3nxEAYNyv
— Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) January 27, 2020
Ken Starr lamenting the “age of impeachment” is astounding. Next Bernie Madoff is going to speak out against financial fraud. Followed by Joseph hazelwood speaking on safely hauling oil. And then President trump advocating against bankruptcies and too many lawsuits.
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) January 27, 2020
It is so deeply ironic to hear Ken Starr ... KEN STARR!!! ... argue that removing a president through impeachment is too grave a disruption without a bipartisan consensus. Bill Clinton won a popular vote AND EC vote TWICE; he was popular, and his impeachment was purely political.
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 27, 2020
ken starr is wearing exactly what u would picture someone would wear if u heard they were gonna murder irony, in the first degree pic.twitter.com/QEf4NHyFFN
— m i t h (@ManlnTheHoody) January 27, 2020
Ken Starr argues that impeachment is inadvisable partly because it is such a “grave disruption.”
Really? Impeachment is disruptive to a mobbed-up tyrannical government who’ve blown up our government and left a HUGE number of casualties in its wake? pic.twitter.com/7CBw1vj8al
— 🏝 Kim (@kim) January 27, 2020
THAT'S A LIE.
I'll remind you TWO Jeffrey Epstein lawyers are defending Trump.
2 men, who took $ to keep a child rapist/trafficker out of jail, are defending this guy here.
Ken Starr is the one who turned a blind eye to gang rape at Baylor.
Don't let them twist facts, #maga https://t.co/hqNyzmMKIl
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 27, 2020
Ken Starr in his book, "Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation," on Abuse of Power:
"The reaction of the abuse-of-power skeptics –including Republican members of the House-surprised me. This wasn’t an obscure legal doctrine. This is what had brought Nixon down." pic.twitter.com/xEB83ODnOW
— Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) January 27, 2020
.@AriMelber: 'Constitutionally, we just watched Ken Starr punch himself in the face'https://t.co/EFiz95pQHp
— TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) January 27, 2020
Seriously, imagine being Ken Starr and decrying impeachment as a fishing expedition.
— Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) January 27, 2020
FUN FACT: Ken Starr has participated in 2/3rds of all impeachment trials. https://t.co/thODoIWU1s
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) January 27, 2020
While much of twitter wants to remind you that Ken Starr is a bad messenger right now because of his role in the Clinton Impeachment, I want to remind you that Ken Starr is a bad messenger right now because of his time at Baylor.
— Bethany Albertson (@AlbertsonB2) January 27, 2020
Welp, if nothing else, Ken Starr is on TV right now admitting Republican's entire case against President Clinton during his impeachment was utter and complete bullshit and shouldn't even have gotten out of committee.
Thanks, Ken.
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) January 27, 2020
I'll never forget being interviewed by Ken Starr's team, or how he used role as Independent Counsel as a political weapon to inflict maximum damage, truth and facts be damned, illegally leaking grand jury testimony and information - same disturbing smirk on his face as today.
— Karen Finney (@finneyk) January 27, 2020
Starr’s claim that all House subpoenas issued before the House passed Res. 660 were void is legally wrong and is irrelevant to Impeachment Article 2, which focuses not on disobeying particular subpoenas but on directing unprecedented refusal to provide any and all information.
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 27, 2020
Funny enough, Ken Starr, Brett Kavanaugh’s pious boss in the relentless pursuit of Bill Clinton’s predatory sexual behavior, later had to resign as president of Baylor University for…
(drumroll)
Covering up sexual abuse!https://t.co/W6THNHChyI
