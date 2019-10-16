Ken Starr Tells Fox News No Impeachable Offenses From Trump, Unlike Bill Clinton

In a softball interview that didn’t mention his work getting Jeffrey Epstein his cushy plea deal, Ken Starr told Fox News viewers that Donald Trump had not committed “anything close to an impeachable offense,” unlike guilty Bill Clinton!

You may recall that Clinton was impeached in 1998, mostly thanks to Starr’s zealous efforts, for lying under oath about his extramarital sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky and for telling her to deny it. Trump faces impeachment for trying to extort Ukraine by pressuring that country into digging up political dirt for him while withholding aid that had been appropriated by Congress. That aid, by the way, was for use in Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression.

But Starr, now a Fox News contributor, thinks lying about an extramarital affair is much more serious than an abuse of power. That is, when it’s a Democrat lying about an extramarital affair and a Republican abusing power.

Starr spent his 10-minute visit to Fox’s “straight news” program, America’s Newsroom, railing against the Democrats’ impeachment effort. At about 5:16, there was this exchange with co-anchor Bill Hemmer:

HEMMER: Listening to you talk and answer these questions, it would seem as if their case is weak, based on your answers. Do you believe their case is weak or do you know?

STARR: I don’t know but from what we do know, I don’t think that there’s anything close to an impeachable offense here by traditional standards, including during the Clinton years when the president of the United States clearly, Bill Clinton, clearly committed crimes, federal crimes.





Yet Clinton's seems to be just about the only sex crime Starr cares much about. Starr helped negotiate pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s since-ruled-unconstitutional plea deal that was barely a slap on the wrist. Starr was also ousted from his job as president of Baylor University after a scathing report by outside investigators “found that Baylor, under his leadership, had done little to respond to accusations of sexual assault involving football players,” as The New York Times reported. He doesn't seem to mind much about Donald Trump's sexual abuse and harassment of women, either.

Predictably, neither of the “straight news” co-anchors said a word about Starr’s record. Instead, they treated him as an unimpeachable (pun intended) expert.

Watch it below, from the October 14, 2019 America’s Newsroom.

Published with permission of NewsHounds.us